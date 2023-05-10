Why Shakira will spend the next three months away from her kids

Shakira and her sons, Sasha and Milan, finalized their move to the US in early April. According to various reports, the family unit will soon be experiencing another change, with Shakira and her kids having to part ways for a period of three months.

The news were shared by the Spanish-language program “Hoy Dia,” where the show’s hosts revealed that this was all a part of Shakira and Gerard Pique’s custody agreement. They explain that by the end of May, when the children’s school period concludes, the boys are expected to join their father in Spain. “According to the Spanish media, her custody agreement with Pique gives her seventy percent of custody,” explained the show’s host in Spanish. This means that Sasha and Milan will spend until September in Barcelona.

Gerard Pique was recently in Miami, visiting his children for the first time since they left Spain. He was photographed with his sons doing various activities, including stopping by one of his favorite pizza shops, where he’s been spotted in years past. Aside from having his children on school breaks like summer, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Break, he’s also allowed to spend 10 days a month with them, where he was permission to visit them in the US or take them on trips.

Over the past month, Shakira has been incredibly busy with her career, settling into her new life in Miami. This past weekend, she was awarded with Billboard’s inaugural Woman of the Year award. She took the stage and thanked the women in her life while also alluding to her break up with Pique.

“There comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is,” said Shakira onstage. “A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

Related Video: Missy Elliott George Michael Willie Nelson And More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Loading the player...