Shakira announces a new song; will she throw more musical jabs at Piqué?

Shakira’s new life in Miami seems more exciting than ever; the Colombian singer has announced another song between awards shows, events, and dinners with friends. The star, who recently left Barcelona behind alongside her two sons, Milan and Sasha, after separating from Gerard Piqué, is looking forward to another perspective and a bright future in her career and personal life.

The singer and songwriter, who used her past experiences as inspiration, took to social media to announce an upcoming song.

The global sensation didn’t reveal much about her new song; however, she did say it is called “Acróstico.” Immediately after, fans began to speculate if Shakira would continue throwing musical jabs at her ex, as she has done with her last four singles.

Shakira, which is using music as catharsis, shared with the world how she found out about the ex-soccer player’s infidelity and how that experience left her heartbroken.

However, the “Monotonía” interpreter decided to turn the page and focus on her new life and continue making her children her priority. Shakira’s announcement comes accompanied by a cartoon image of a mother bird next to two little birds; the illustration could represent her and her sons. “ACRÓSTICO Mañana / Tomorrow 8PM EST,” Shakira wrote next to the image.

Despite speculations, this song might have a tender message and be dedicated to her sons. If the song is about her kids, it will be released during Mother’s Day.

During several interviews, Shakira confirmed that Milan and Sasha contributed creative ideas for the “Te Felicito” video. In addition, it was the idea of her eldest son to sing with Bizarrap in the famous BZRP Music Sessions #53.

“Session 53” is the latest viral track, with people worldwide taking it as an empowerment song perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía.