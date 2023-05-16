Salma Hayek celebrates 24 million followers by showing her impressive Salsa moves

Salma Hayek knows how to celebrate every milestone! The Mexican actress took to social media to joyously announce she has reached 24 million followers by showcasing her dancing skills in a lively Salsa performance to the rhythm of Música para Salseros by DJ Sabrosura.

In the video below, the actress from “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” gets up from her makeup chair and joins another person who’s carrying a speaker and playing salsa music.

Wearing a white robe, Hayek twirled and moved side to side while singing the classic tune. “24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actress Salma Hayek Pinault arrives to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

During Mother’s Day, Salma honored her mother, Diana Jiménez Medina, while sharing a video on Instagram of her dacing with Medina with a touching caption. “How precious are the moments of connection with mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and sons,” she wrote.

The star might have celebrated Diana in the post, but it’s also a special day for her. Salma is the mother of Valentina Paloma Pinault, who she welcomed with her husband, François-Henri Pinault in 2007.