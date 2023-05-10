Salma Hayek shares touching video dancing with her mom Diana for Mother’s Day

It’s Mexican mothers Day, and Salma Hayek is honoring her mother, Diana Jiménez Medina. On Wednesday, Hayek shared a video on Instagram dacing with Medina with a touching caption. “How precious are the moments of connection with mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and sons,” she wrote.



The USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Finland, Switzerland and Turkey are some of the countries that celebrate their moms on May 14. In Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador, it’s on May 10. “Happy Mother’s Day in all the countries that celebrate it today, including our grandmothers who are sending us love from heaven,” the Puss in Boots star continued.

Medina is a Spanish-Mexican retired opera singer & talent scout. She is also the mother to Salma’s brother, Sami Hayek Jr.

The Magic Mike Last Dance star might have celebrated Diana in the post, but it’s also a special day for her. Salma is the mother of Valentina Paloma Pinault, who she welcomed with her husband, François-Henri Pinault in 2007.



In 2017, Salma and her mom starred on the cover of HOLA! USA where they both opened up about motherhood. Hayek revealed that in some ways, she has taken a different approach with Valentina. “I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different,” the actress explained. “What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite.”

Hayek is also the stepmother to the French businessman’s three other children, François, Mathilde, and Augustin, from previous relationships. Last year for Father’s Day she shared a rare photo of their blended family honoring Francois.

