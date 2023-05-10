Whether you grew up with your mom, aunt or abuela, these on-screen moms carry maternal instincts that have taught us valuable life lessons. From how to handle a break up to embracing our unique beauty, mothers are essential to our growth. Mother’s Day is around the corner and is a time to reflect on all the important messages these caregivers have lent to us. From Latina moms to horror TV shows moms, each of these celebrities represents the true meaning of motherhood.

The wide diversity of mothers on TV and movies reveals the different roles and parenting styles but despite all dissimilarities, moms are skillful humans in the development of character. Here are our favorite role models we grew up with.