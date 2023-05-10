Angelina Jolie shares emotional tribute to her late mom: ‘Sending my love’

Angelina Jolie is sharing an emotional tribute to her late mother Marcheline Bertrand. The Hollywood star is sending love to everyone “who have also lost loved ones,” on what would be her mom’s 73 birthday.

Loading the player...

The 47-year-old actress posted a sweet photo with her mom on Instagram, remembering her life and sharing some words of encouragement to her fans and followers, urging them to “look after” themselves and prioritize their health.

Angelina’s mom passed away in 2007 after a difficult 8-year battle with breast and ovarian cancer. “Today would have been my mother’s 73rd birthday. She passed away 15 years ago, after a long struggle with breast and ovarian cancer,” she wrote.

“In June, I will be a month away from the age she was when I was diagnosed,“ Angelina explained. “I have had preventative surgeries to try and lessen chances but I continue to have check ups.”

The star previously revealed that she had the BRCA1 gene, which increases the risk of breast or ovarian cancer, and she decided to undergo a preventive double mastectomy.

“Sending my love to those who have also lost loved ones and strength to those who are fighting at this very moment for their lives and the lives of those they love. And to other women, please take the time to look after yourself and go for your mammograms and blood tests or ultrasounds, particularly if you have a family history of cancer,” she concluded.

Related Video: Missy Elliott George Michael Willie Nelson And More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Loading the player...