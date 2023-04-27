Angelina Jolie and Maddox attend dinner with the President of South Korea

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox attended a special dinner this week. The pair made their way to Washington D.C. to join a dinner hosted by President Biden and the First Lady, where Yoon Suk Yeoul, the president of South Korea, was also in attendance. The event commemorated the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the US and the Republic of Korea.

Photos show Angelina in an all-white outfit made out of a stunning dress and a vintage Chanel suit jacket. She wore her hair long and wavy and paired the look with some pearls and jewelry, which, according to a source that spoke to PEOPLE, were all items that belonged to her. Maddox wore a black suit with a white shirt and wore glasses.

The source claimed Angelina attended the event since she and her family value the relationship that exists between Asia and America. “She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years,” said the source. They also explained that Maddox also had a tight bond with South Korea, studying in Seoul for college. “Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner,” said the insider.

The dinner was attended by other notorious personalities, including Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Aside from various American personalities and celebrities, the dinner was attended by the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. Per a White House statement, the dinner celebrated the “70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world.“