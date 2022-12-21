Zahara and Maddox Jolie- Pitt watch Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s comedy show

Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt might be two of the most famous celebrity kids, but they need to have fun too! The siblings were spotted outside Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s comedy show in Inglewood, California, on December 18th, which also happened to be their dad Brad Pitt’s birthday.

In the pics, they look like they are attempting to keep a low profile, with Maddox, 21, wearing a hoodie. However, they had what looked like two bodyguards at their sides. One of the men looked like he definitely gets his push-ups in.



As noted by Hollywood Life, Zahara,17, is likely home for the Holidays after her first semester at Spellman college. Zahara, Angelina Jolie, and Maddox love to spend time together and were spotted in October shopping in NYC.

Along with Zahara, who was adopted as a five month orphan in Ethiopia by Jolie and Brad, the former couple share Maddox, 21, who was adopted from Cambodia, Pax, 18, who was adopted from Vietnam, Shiloh 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

While the kids watched some stand-up, their dad celebrated his 59th birthday with his rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon, in Hollywood. PEOPLE confirmed in November that the pair “have been dating for a few months.” According to an insider, they are even planning on spending New Year’s Eve together.