Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to drop lawsuit against her: 'Angelina has no choice'

Angelina Jolie is ready to move on. The Hollywood star is asking her ex-husband to "end the fighting" and drop his lawsuit against her over their winery Château Miraval, which shared a 50/50 stake between them until 2021.

The pair continue to struggle over the property, with Angelina's legal representative Paul Murphy explaining the situation. As reported by Page Six, Murphy revealed that the actor “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.”

“In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts,” the statement reads.

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong," the publication shared.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the outlet that Pitt is upset about the situation. “It’s extremely upsetting,” the insider said, claiming, “She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him.”

It was also reported that the actor has an estranged relationship with his kids, and has "virtually no contact" with them. The pair share 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, and 18-year-old Shiloh.