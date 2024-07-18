Elsa Pataky is 48! Here are the habits and routines that keep her vibrant and youthful

On July 18, the world celebrates the birthday of Elsa Pataky, the Spanish actress and model known for her roles in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and "Tidelands." Beyond her Hollywood fame, Elsa is widely admired for her healthy and balanced lifestyle, which has become a cornerstone of her public persona. As she turns 48, we look closer at the habits and routines that keep her vibrant and youthful.

A Balanced Diet

Elsa Pataky's approach to nutrition is all about balance and nourishment. She follows a primarily plant-based diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Elsa firmly believes in the power of whole foods to fuel the body and maintain energy levels throughout the day. She avoids processed foods and sugar, focusing instead on natural sources of nutrients.

© Getty Images Elsa Pataky attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.

According to Marie Claire Australia, one of Elsa's go-to meals is a hearty salad packed with leafy greens, avocado, nuts, and seeds, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. She also enjoys smoothies made with fresh fruits, spinach, and a scoop of protein powder, perfect for a post-workout boost.

Regular Exercise

Fitness is a significant part of Elsa's daily routine. An avid lover of outdoor activities, she often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media, inspiring her followers to stay active. Elsa's fitness regimen includes strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises. She is particularly fond of yoga and Pilates, which help her maintain her toned physique and improve her mental well-being.

© Getty Images

Elsa's husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, shares her passion for fitness. The couple often works out together, combining their love for physical activity with quality family time. They enjoy hiking, surfing, and engaging in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions, proving that a healthy lifestyle can be a fun and integral part of family life.

Mental Well-being

For Elsa, health is not just about physical fitness but also mental well-being. She practices meditation to reduce stress and maintain a positive outlook on life. Elsa often emphasizes the importance of self-care, relaxing, and recharging.

Elsa Pataky is one with nature View post on Instagram

Living in the picturesque coastal town of Byron Bay, Australia, provides Elsa with the perfect backdrop for her wellness practices. The natural beauty and tranquility of the area allow her to connect with nature and find inner peace. Whether it's a walk on the beach, a meditation session at sunrise, or simply spending time with her three children, Elsa values the moments that bring her joy and serenity.

Advocating for Sustainability

Elsa Pataky's commitment to a healthy lifestyle extends beyond her personal choices. She is an advocate for sustainability and environmental conservation. Elsa and Chris Hemsworth have tried reducing their carbon footprint, supporting eco-friendly initiatives, and promoting sustainable living practices.

In her collaborations with brands, Elsa often highlights the importance of choosing products that are kind to both the body and the planet. She encourages her fans to be mindful consumers and make choices that contribute to a healthier world.