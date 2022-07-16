Megan Fox shows off her six pack and jokes that she doesn’t exercise

Megan Fox has an incredible body and a great sense of humor. On Friday, the actress shared a jaw-dropping photo wearing a green outfit with her six-pack abs front and center. She accompanied the photo with the caption “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor.”
Fox’s photo gained more than 1 million likes in 5 hours with thousands of comments. “sending this to my therapist,” reads one of the most liked. “Whatever you say, Queen,” another person added. Her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, was in the mix leaving diamond emojis.
The “Jennifer’s Body” star’s post also shows she is back to brunette after going blond, and pink, to match MGK’s look for his “Life in Pink” documentary. Fox has been along for the ride with the rapper turned rocker attending the premiere of the Hulu doc, as well as his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.
Fox and MGK, real name Colson Baker, have been all over the headlines since they started dating in May 2020. Along with admissions to drinking each other’s blood, they’ve been a pretty open book when it comes to their relationship, including the terrifying, and what some would say alarming admissions. In his documentary, Baker revealed that he had a suicide attempt while the actress was in Bulgari shooting a movie. According to MGK, he called Fox paranoid and told her she wasn’t there for him.
Thankfully his attempt was unsuccessful, but his antics, like breaking a glass over his own head, have left fans worried for Fox. In her recent post showing a gallery of photos including one with MGK covered in his own blood, there are several comments like “You’re collecting red flags like Pokemon cards,” and “blink twice if you need help.”