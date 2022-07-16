Megan Fox shows off her six pack and jokes that she doesn’t exercise

Megan Fox has an incredible body and a great sense of humor. On Friday, the actress shared a jaw-dropping photo wearing a green outfit with her six-pack abs front and center. She accompanied the photo with the caption “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor.”



©Megan Fox





Fox’s photo gained more than 1 million likes in 5 hours with thousands of comments. “sending this to my therapist,” reads one of the most liked. “Whatever you say, Queen,” another person added. Her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, was in the mix leaving diamond emojis.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star’s post also shows she is back to brunette after going blond, and pink, to match MGK’s look for his “Life in Pink” documentary. Fox has been along for the ride with the rapper turned rocker attending the premiere of the Hulu doc, as well as his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

