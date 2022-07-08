Machine Gun Kelly shows off his parenting skills after cutting himself with a glass

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has made some silly decisions lately, but he shared a somewhat sweet video showing off his parenting skills on Thursday. In the clip, the singer is hanging out with two women in bikinis while listening to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” MGK passed the microphone over to his 13-year-old Casie, who then starts rapping one of Jay-Z’s verses. The teen was actually pretty impressive, “parenting” he captioned the post.

Baker had Casie when he was 18 and shares her with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The couple met before he was famous and some reports call them high school sweethearts. She has kept herself out of the limelight.

MGK’s fans loved the father-daughter duo writing comments like, “The coolest dad and kid ever.” The wholesome video was a lot less bloody and chaotic than the artist has been posting on his page lately.