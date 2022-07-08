2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly shows off his parenting skills after cutting himself with a glass

Casie might be better than her dad

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has made some silly decisions lately, but he shared a somewhat sweet video showing off his parenting skills on Thursday. In the clip, the singer is hanging out with two women in bikinis while listening to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” MGK passed the microphone over to his 13-year-old Casie, who then starts rapping one of Jay-Z’s verses. The teen was actually pretty impressive, “parenting” he captioned the post.


Baker had Casie when he was 18 and shares her with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The couple met before he was famous and some reports call them high school sweethearts. She has kept herself out of the limelight.

MGK’s fans loved the father-daughter duo writing comments like, “The coolest dad and kid ever.” The wholesome video was a lot less bloody and chaotic than the artist has been posting on his page lately.

Last week the 32-year-old had people confused after he smashed a champagne glass on his own face and then wore the bloody mess like a badge of honor. It all went down after his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, at an after-party with youth like the D’Amelio sisters in the crowd.

He stood on top of a table before smashing the glass into his forehead. Unsurprisingly, the glass caused injury, and he was bleeding from the eyebrow into the crowd as fans tried to hand him towels to stop his blood.

MGK posted photos of his injuries along with his girlfriend Megan Fox, who shared a gallery of photos with the caption, “Absolute chaos NYC. SOS.” “Megan blink twice if you need help” read one of the comments.

