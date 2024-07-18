Kim Kardashian opens up about the traumatic incident that changed her: 'It saved my life'

Kim Kardashian has not recovered from her terrifying robbery in Paris. The reality star and businesswoman opened up about the trauma she is still enduring, admitting that she feels like has "no emotion" in difficult and stressful situations, following the scary incident in 2016.

During the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians,' Kim revealed to Khloé Kardashian that she has the ability to remain "calm" when facing struggles, but she says it might not be a good thing, as explained by her therapist.

"(My therapist) was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" she explained to Khloé. "So, then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So, you will always choose calm.'"

"You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," Khloé said when talking about her behavior before the attack. "You became calm. You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s. You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

© Darren Gerrish

"That's when it started. It doesn't take a f---ing detective to figure that one out," she added. "I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that."

Kim continued, "(It) served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life. But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."