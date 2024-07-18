Kylie Jenner turns up the heat posing at the beach in a mini swim skirt

Kylie Jenner is making the most out of summertime in Los Angeles. The businesswoman and reality star has been enjoying the warm weather while wearing her own swimwear collection and showcasing the chic designs while posing in a new photoshoot.

Her latest summer ensemble includes a cross-back one-piece swimsuit. Kylie can be seen posing on the sand, showing off her incredible figure and the details of the swimsuit. She styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

© Khy/Instagram

She can also be seen posing in an ultra mini swim skirt, displaying her small red heart tattoo. The new photos are part of her swimwear collection, which includes "90s-inspired silhouettes," as revealed by Kylie on social media.

© Khy/Instagram

The reality star is known for having fun with her looks, as she recently posed in a neon orange bikini, posing poolside at her Los Angeles mansion. Her latest fashion moments come following her multiple outings in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore several ensembles, including a pink corseted gown by Schiaparelli.

© KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie documented her time in Paris, sharing another pic in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a leather Miu Miu top paired with a matching black skirt and a chunky belt. She styled her hair in a slicked-back bun once again and posed in dark sunglasses.

© KylieJenner/Instagram

The businesswoman continues to promote her many ventures, including her clothing and swimsuit brand, as well as her beauty products. She is also making headlines as she continues filming Hulu's 'The Kardashians' alongside the Kardashian-Jenner family.