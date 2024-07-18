Camila Cabello seemingly reflects on Shawn Mendes reunion: 'Breaks your heart'

Camila Cabello is making headlines once again after her latest reunion with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The fan-favorite singer quickly went viral after a video of them was shared on social media, showing them having a casual conversation and smiling during the Copa America final in Miami.

Following the reunion, Camila shared a cryptic message on Instagram, leaving many to believe that she was reflecting on her recent encounter with the musician. Fans of the pair shared mixed reactions after the meeting, as many are still supportive of the relationship, while others think they are better off as friends.

"Life is sweet like ripe mango from the farmers market around my house," she wrote. "Life is mean like a stranger in a bad mood you bump into on the street that breaks your heart." Camila continued, "Life is shy but still trying like a new lover trying to find a way to kiss you for the first time," adding, "life is never exactly what I want but always somehow better."

© GrosbyGroup

Her message was shared just days after the encounter. "If I’m so over you…… why would i die to feel this alive," she wrote in a separate post on Instagram. Camila also mentioned Shawn during her latest performance in Lisbon, Portugal, at Rock in Rio 2024.

© GettyImages

"I wonder, I wonder if they know this song, I think they might," she said, before singing, "I love it when you call me señorita." "So guys I was dating this guy, he's like 'I hate the ocean, I'm so scared of the ocean,' I wake up, we broke up, there's a picture of him surfing online. What the hell," she said on stage. "Life is crazy," she added.