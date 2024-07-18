Tini Stoessel opens up about her emotional return to acting; 'I cried without stopping'

Tini Stoessel is one of the biggest rising artists from Latin America. While she's known for her music, Stoessel is also an actress and was involved with some of Argentina's most impactful TV series for young adults and kids. In a new post, Stoessel informed her fans that she's working on something new, opening up about the emotional experience.

Stoessel made the announcement on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of herself when she was young and providing followers with a WhatsApp link. There, she let them know why she'd been taking a break from social media, revealing some of the details of the project she's been involved in.

"Hello, my loves," she said in a text post in Spanish that she shared on her channel. "Today is my last day of shooting and I have a lot of mixed feelings. Returning to acting has done me well. On one hand, being involved in a project that's so different and complex was a big challenge; emotionally, mentally, and as an actress."

"The first days of shooting, I arrived on set with a knot in my throat and was crying nonstop due to the story we were telling and the way I was affected by it. At the same time, I felt as if I never stopped acting, or as if not that much time had passed since 'Violetta,'" wrote Stoessel, referring to the TV series she starred in, which began in 2012 and concluded in 2015.

"I felt very comfortable while being on a film set, surrounded by a beautiful, talented, and professional team. When it comes to my mental health, I feel great today. Doing something new and focusing on a new project was something that did my soul well."

Tini's mental health journey

Over the past few months, Stoessel has spoken up about her mental health, sharing some of her struggles with the world. Her new record, "Un Mechon de Pelo," which came out in April, explores her most intimate struggles.

She revealed that she made the record while her father was dealing with serious health concerns. The record was ultimately a tribute to him. “I am extremely excited to share this album. I hope that in some way it can accompany listeners through their dark moments and encourage them to share their truths when the time is right, because in the end…that’s what life is all about, and it’s never too late," she said at the time of its release.