Tini Stoessel confirms split from Rodrigo de Paul with emotional message

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul have decided to put an end to their relationship. The fan-favorite celebrity couple has announced their split with a joint statement, revealing that they are now going their separate ways and have ended things amicably with “love and respect.”

The Argentinian singer and the soccer player were rumored to be taking some time apart after fans noticed that the pair had stopped interacting on social media, with Rodrigo’s last comment on Tini’s Instagram account being on June 26. “I’m very proud of you, of who you are and your strength. You deserve everything good. I love you,” he wrote at the time.

Now the former couple is announcing their breakup with this message: “I want to tell you that with Rodrigo we decided to put an end to our relationship,” Tini shared on Twitter. “We lived very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to get to know a person that I love and respect a lot,” she continued.

“We were there for each other in very important moments of our lives,” the soccer player also wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much for the love and respect,” the pair concluded, sharing their appreciation for their fans.

Back in June speculations surrounding their relationship started, and it was reported that they would have a conversation to define the future of their romance during their time in Spain together. The two stars were known to be very supportive of each other and many thought there would even be an engagement on the way before their split was made public.