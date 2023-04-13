Sebastián Yatra addresses infidelity rumors

Sebastián Yatra rarely addresses his personal life. Over the past week, he was pushed to make a rare statement about his previous relationship with singer Tini Stoessel after followers began speculating that he had cheated on her.

©GettyImages



Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel at the 2019 Premios Juventud

The rumors started when Stoessel made some statements in her concert in Argentina. In Spanish, she said, “It’s such an ugly feeling when someone breaks your heart and you had already known that the relationship was ending, only you couldn’t leave because of outside factors.” Listeners believed she was referring to her highly publicized relationship with Yatra, whom she dated for a year and split in the year 2020. The couple announced their break up only two days after releasing an at home version of their song “Oye,” which was one of their three collaborations.

Stoessel’s comment brought their relationship back to the spotlight, especially in Argentina, where it was being discussed by the media. “Can you stop spreading lies?” wrote Yatra on Twitter.

Yatra is currently in a relationship with the Spanish singer Aitana. Over the past couple of days, the couple shared photos of their vacation in the Dominican Republic. While the two didn’t share any photos together, both of their posts showed them in the same location.

In the case of Stoessel, she’s been dating the Argentine soccer playerRodrigo de Paul.