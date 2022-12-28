Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul look happy and in love as they arrive in Madrid

Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul are back in Madrid following some celebrations in their native Argentina. The couple looked happy to be in Madrid, where De Paul lives and works, and where they’ll be ringing in the New Year.

©GrosbyGroup



De Paul and Stoessel

The two were photographed on the airport, with Stoessel wearing camo pants, a black jacket and a matching hat. De Paul wore a black and purple sweater, some sweatpants and a cap that he was wearing backward.

Over the past weeks, both Stoessel and De Paul have been busy celebrating their personal achievements. De Paul won the World Cup and Stoessel had two soldout shows at the Campo Argentino De Polo, one of the country’s leading venues. The event was televised and represented a significant moment in her career.

©GrosbyGroup



Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Stoessel

De Paul and Stoessel were welcomed to the airport by their fans, who asked for photos and autographs. According to Infobae, the couple has joint and separate plans in Madrid, with Stoessel planning to spend some time with her local friends and De Paul having to reunite with his club Atletico Madrid.

In an interview with Infobae, Stoessel spoke about her relationship with De Paul and why the two work together so well. “What I fell in love with Rodri was his way of seeing life and the way in which he doesn’t care about things that aren’t important,” she said. “I also fell in love with the way he loves his family, his kids, his lifelong friends. He is a very calm guy. I always go to the dark side and he shows me the other side, which is amazing and lifts me up and makes me smile constantly.”