Argentina took home the title of Qatar 2022 World Cup champions thanks to the fantastic performance of the athletes; however, in addition to playing for their beloved country, they also did it for their better halves. For weeks, the Argentine National Team spent their days abroad in the company of their girlfriends and wives, which left everything behind always to be side by side supporting their partners.

Self-dubbed “La Scalot” in reference to Lionel Scaloni’s team, this group of women, most of them alongside their children, also celebrated the team’s triumph from the Lusail Stadium, proving that they are also champions and deserve to be recognized.

Who are the girlfriends and wives of the Qatar 2022 World Cup champions