Tini Stoessel Christmas concert will be streamed on Disney+

Tini Stoessel is closing out the year with a bang. The Argentine singer will be performing at the Campo de Polo in Buenos Aires, on December 23, a special concert that will be live-streamed on Star+ and Disney+.

The program is called “Tini Tour 2022: Despedida del año,” which translates to “Farewell of the year,” and will provide Stoessel with her largest crowd, uniting concertgoers and Disney+ subscribers. If viewers aren’t able to tune in to the show live, the concert will remain in the streamer’s library and will be able to be streamed in the future.

Stoessel is a part of a new wave of Argentine artists that are gaining international acclaim and steadily gaining popularity all over the world. In 2020, Stoessel was awarded Billboard’s “Argentine Artist of the Year” and Spotify’s “#1 Female Argentine Artist”

Stoessel has enjoyed the past couple of days following Argentina’s win at the World Cup. Aside from the fact that she’s celebrating her country, Stoessel is also supporting her boyfriend, Rodrigo De Paul, who is one of Argentina’s midfielders and a player for Atletico Madrid.

Stoessel shared an Instagram post congratulating De Paul, writing, “I love you, I’m so proud of you and I admire you so much,” in all caps. “Argentina, champion of the world.” The post showed photos of De Paul and his team and a video of him and Stoessel singing the Argentina song that became incredibly popular over the past month