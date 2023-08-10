Tini Stoessel sparks romance rumors with Spanish model following split from Rodrigo de Paul: Who is he?

Following her unexpected breakup with Rodrigo de Paul, Tini Stoessel has been rumored to be starting a new romance with Biel Juste, known for being a Spanish model and influencer. And while there is no strong evidence that indicates the two are currently dating, online users have spotted a major clue that could link them romantically.

The talented singer was recently enjoying her time in Ibiza and attended a party, where she became friends with Joan Margarit, co-owner of the fashion brand Two Jeys, alongside Biel. Tini and Joan posed for a photo together and spent some time at the private party. However the popular gossip site ‘Gossipeame’ revealed that she might have gotten along with the 26-year-old model instead.

According to the site, Tini was photographed wearing a shirt that was first worn by him, with many pointing out that her relationship with Rodrigo de Paul started with her wearing his shirt. And while it’s still unclear if the singer has any kind of romantic relationship with the model, online users are already speculating about a potential romance, while others think she might actually be dating his business partner Joan Margarit.

The famous model has worked with many fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Berluti, Lacoste, and Loewe. “I was told that Tini is used to using the shirt from the guys she dates, I think they are good friends and she is promoting the brand,” Gossipeame wrote, after someone sent the rumor on Instagram, pointing out that the shirt is from their brand Two Jeys.