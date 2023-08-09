Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro: More details about their split, and a rumored reunion in Miami

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are without a doubt one of the most unexpected celebrity breakups this year. And while there were many rumors and controversies surrounding their split, the two singers went on to deny all speculations, revealing that they had made the decision to take separate ways months before the public learned about the news.

The revelation caused fans of the former couple to be confused about the timeline of their breakup, as Rosalia had been sharing details about their plans together, following their engagement earlier this year, most recently in June, when she talked about the preparations with ‘El Hormiguero,’ including her wedding dress. She also talked in detail about how Rauw had proposed to her, and how they both wanted to have an intimate ceremony.

As reported by Leticia Requejo in ‘El Programa del Verano,’ the pair decided to have a serious conversation amid struggles in their relationship at the end of June in the middle of her international tour. The singer was relaxing for a few days in Barcelona, Spain when she decided to have a talk with her former partner. “She called him and said: Now that you are traveling to Paris, before going to France, make a stop in Barcelona,” Leticia said.

The conversation reportedly took place at Rosalia’s home in Barcelona, which was known to be a place where they would usually meet, as they shared some of their special moments on social media from the property. It was also said that Rosalia came back to the residence after the split to gather some of Rauw’s belongings, and was accompanied by her sister Pilar Vila, who has been supporting her personally and professionally throughout her life.

Fans of the former couple also speculated that they had reunited in Miami recently, as she decided to move to Miami, which is where Rauw is said to be living at the moment. However, they have yet to cross paths again. “I love and respect [him], despite the rumors, we know what we have lived through. This is not an easy moment so thank you everyone for understanding and respecting,” she said before.