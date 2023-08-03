Rosalia’s inner circle: Meet Pilar Tobella and Pili Vila, her mother and sister

Rosalia puts her family above all else. The Spanish pop star often speaks about her family, but a lot of people don’t know that her mother and sister, Pilar and Pili, are also her business partners.

Pilar Tobella became Rosalia’s manager this March

While Rosalia grew to international fame alongside her management Rebeca León, who’d previously worked with stars like J Balvin and Juanes, earlier this year she named her mother, Pilar Tobella, as her manager.

Per the publication Mujer Hoy, Tobella ha previously served as her road manager. In 2019, she became the administrator of Motomami SL, a company founded by Rosalia, which manages all of the star’s finances. Tobella has been instrumental in Rosalia’s groundbreaking success. She divorced Rosalia’s father, Jose Manuel Vila, in the year 2019.

Pili is her stylist and creative director

Pili Vila, Rosalia’s eldest sister, also has an incredibly important role. As her stylist and creative director, Pili is responsible for much of Rosalia’s look and style, one that’s so distinct and has held thousands of viewers captive.

In an appearance on the podcast “ La pija y la quinqui ”, Rosalia summed up their dynamics pretty well by discussing the positions they played as kids in indoor soccer. “I was a forward and Pili was a defensive player,” said Rosalia. “It’s something that we consider a metaphor for our lives.”

“She’s a bit bossy La Rosalia, but a cool boss,” said Pili. “I’m the eldest but I’ve taken a step back. Our mother also works with us, it’s us three women of the house.”

