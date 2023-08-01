Danna Paola defends Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro: ‘They have already given a statement and ask for respect’

With a career spanning over 20 years, Danna Paola is well acquainted with the entertainment industry and how challenging it is to deal with personal situations as a public figure. That’s why she couldn’t help but share her opinion with all the drama and speculations circulating about Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s break up. Even though the singer denied being unfaithful to Rosalía, it hasn’t stopped the accusations on social media. Amid the chaos, the Mexican artist shared a strong message.



Danna has always been an honest and transparent person

Everything started when Álex Hoyer, Danna’s boyfriend, took to Threads to tell people to leave the former couple alone. Danna echoed his message and shared her thoughts regarding the rumors circulating about why Rosalía and Rauw broke up. “Nobody asked for my opinion, but what’s up with all the people who comment and create stories in their heads about artists‘ breakups, they’re super toxic and think they know everything, lol,” she wrote.

“Leave them alone, everyone experiences their grief differently, it’s very tiring to deal with opinions when they have already given a statement and asked for respect. Now, all of a sudden, people think they know better than them? Wtf,” Danna continued.



“Moreover, whether it’s true or not what happened, having a public relationship is not easy, but going to the extent of spreading so much hate is not cool at all. Let’s respect each other’s hearts and processes. Don’t be toxic or haters,” she pleaded.



A great time for Danna’s life and career

While things may not be going great for Rauw and Rosalia, at 28 years old, Danna is going through a great moment in all aspects of her life, as her romantic relationship with Hoyer is going smoothly, and professionally, things couldn’t be better.

Last weekend, she had her big debut at the famous Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, where she presented her latest hit, “Paranoia,” a collaboration with the renowned DJ Steve Aoki. Alongside him, she thrilled thousands of people in a night she described as a dream come true.

She shared a snippet of that unforgettable evening on social media, writing, “The best night, my friend @steveaoki, last night #PARANOIA played at @tomorrowland! What a fuc**n dream! Love you all!!! I can’t wait for people to hear this song! 🇲🇽 IN THE HOUSE!” During the event, she also crossed paths with another big star, Paris Hilton.