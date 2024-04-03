Danna Paola gets emotional in her concert: ‘I’ve been very toxic with myself’

Danna Paola is entering a new stage in her career. The singer and actress is now going by the stage name Danna, and will be dropping a new record titled “Childstar” this April 11th. The moment has served as an opportunity for self-reflection; in a recent performance, the 28 year old singer has discussed some of her personal struggles with the public, crying and admitting that she’s been very toxic with herself over the course of her life.

©GettyImages



Danna at the ‘Pal Norte’ festival.

Last weekend, Danna performed at “Pal Norte” festival, hosted in Monterrey. The show was attended by over 50 thousand people, with an emotional Danna discussing her experiences in relation to some of the songs she performed. Before performing “Tenemos Que Hablar,” Danna addressed the audience and shared how important it is for her to focus on her mental health nowadays.

“I’ve had to let go of a part of me that was very toxic with myself and today,” she said, pausing to control her emotions. “After everything and 24 years of a career, I still love what I do thanks to you. This song goes out to anyone that doesn’t feel good with themselves,” she said.

Danna’s fans shared their support on social media, thanking her for being so transparent onstage. She took to Instagram to thank everyone that made her show so special. “This is crazy. My heart is so happy! Monterrey, your energy always gives me life. You heard “Atari” for the first time live and you’ve made our first show of the year unforgettable. Thank you Aitana for accompanying on this special evening! I admire you so much!” she wrote, tagging the Spanish singer Aitana Ocaña.

Danna has suffered from depression and anxiety

Danna has often discussed her mental health with her followers. In 2021, she discussed issues like panic and anxiety attacks, which have plagued her over the years. “I’ve suffered from panic attacks, anxiety attacks,” she said in an interview with Yordi Rosado in 2021. “In 2020, I’ve had more anxiety attacks than I’ve had in a long time.”

“I had a few in Madrid, but they’ve been different. In Madrid, it was because I was alone, eight hours away from my country,” she revealed, discussing the time in her life where she was based in Spain while shooting the series “Elite.” She discussed some of her symptoms with Rosado. “My heart starts to beat super fast, I start running out of breath, then I think that I’m not going to be able to breathe, that I’m going to die, and then I start crying,” she said. “I’ve lived through times in my life where I’ve experienced depression, where I say, ‘This is it. I don’t want to know about anyone, I don’t want to get out of bed.’”