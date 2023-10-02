Danna Paola sings the Mexican national anthem at the Canelo vs. Charlo fight

Danna Paola sang the Mexican national anthem with passion and pride before the highly anticipated super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the world tuned in to witness the clash of titans in the boxing ring, the 28-year-old Mexican superstar and former Élite cast member stepped into the spotlight, singing the Mexican national anthem. The weight of this responsibility was immense, and she openly shared her inner turmoil on her Instagram account.

©GettyImages



Danna Paola smiles after singing the Mexican national anthem before the super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danna confessed that she had harbored doubts about herself for years, rejecting opportunities to perform the anthem due to fear of making a mistake and the anxiety of the moment.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following her performance, Danna Paola wrote in Spanish, “Last night I overcame one of my biggest fears, I learned a great lesson, and I never thought that the time would come to sing the Mexican National Anthem and the time came.” She described the intense pressure, responsibility, and nerves she felt leading to the performance. However, she summoned the courage to accept the opportunity at the perfect time, acknowledging that it was a trust, security, and preparation process.

The emotional journey that Danna Paola undertook to prepare for this moment culminated in a stunning rendition of the Mexican national anthem, which won her praise and admiration from fans across the globe. The overwhelming support and applause on social media proved the profound impact of her performance.

©GettyImages



Danna Paola sings the Mexican national anthem before the super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won by unanimous decision.

“I did it; I’m very proud to have made it. I’m still processing how shocking it is to be there. ♥️ THANK YOU!!” Danna Paola expressed on Instagram. She expressed gratitude to Canelo Alvarez for allowing her to join him on this significant occasion and for his unwavering support in representing their country. Canelo Alvarez, who won the fight unanimously, also expressed his appreciation and congratulations for her performance.

Danna Paola’s powerful rendition of the Mexican national anthem is truly inspiring. It serves as a reminder that we can overcome our deepest fears and doubts with determination and courage. Her performance was a personal triumph and a victory for Mexico and its people, who celebrated the heartfelt patriotism displayed by one of their brightest stars in the ring.