Danna Paola is taking over: The singer announces first U.S. tour

Danna Paola is surprising her fans in the United States! The Mexican star is preparing for the continuation of her XT4S1S Tour, which includes dates in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and more.

“Bringing my music live for the first time to the U.S. is a dream come true and it is a very big door for me at this time of my career,” she revealed to Rolling Stone.

Danna shared the exciting news, following her sold-out shows in Mexico, “I can’t wait to see you and sing together for the first time.” The fan-favorite star will begin her tour on August 11, in San Jose, California.

She will be performing in Los Angeles’ Youtube Theater on August 24, after taking the stage in Houston on August 18 at 713 Music Hall. Danna will be traveling to Miami to perform on September 1st at the James L. Knight Center, before heading to Atlanta on September 2, at the Coca Cola Roxy.

More dates include the Rosemont Theater in Rosemont on September 8, the Palladium Times Square in New York City on September 9, the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix on September 15, before her final performance on September 16 at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California.

Fans of the singer will be able to get tickets on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are also available for Citi customers on May 9, and general public tickets will be available on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.