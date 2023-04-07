Danna Paola shares a photo with Katy Perry, says she’s her ‘idol’

Danna Paola is having a fangirl moment. The Mexican singer and actress posted a photo alongside Katy Perry, sharing with her followers that she’s been a long time fan of the singer, calling her her “idol.”

The photo shows Perry and Danna Paola throwing the peace sign to the camera. Perry wears a colorful pink and white outfit while Paola is wearing jeans and a black fishnet top. “Last night I met my idol,” wrote Paola in the caption. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. For your art, heart and kindness. You’re pure magic. I’m still in shock. I love you!” Paola concluded the post by adding the hashtag KatyCat, which is the nickname that Perry’s fans use to refer to themselves.

Paola discussed the encounter on an Instagram live, where she cried and shared her excitement with her followers. In Spanish, Paola said, “That feeling when you’re a fan and you meet your idol is something that happened to me today and I’m in shock. I just met Katy Perry. I can’t believe it. I mean, I have to talk about it because it’s so beautiful.”

Paola continued to share her story with fans, claiming that the meeting took place in a “meet and greet.” She also said she didn’t start crying right away. “I didn’t cry at first. I was in shock and I told her ‘You’re my inspiration.’ She told me. ‘You’re an artist, I remember.’” Paola said that it was that comment that made her cry. “I started crying and my manager Pepe was recording me. She held my hand and we took the photo.”

Fans took to Paola’s comments to let her know how relatable her message was, and how thankful they were for her candidness.

