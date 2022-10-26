Danna Paola joins Coca Cola for FIFA World Cup song

Danna Paola is the latest artist to perform a song for the FIFA World Cup.

The song is called a “A Kind of Magic” and it was recorded in partnership with Coca-Cola. It’s also a cover of Queen, with some key changes that involve the use of multiple languages, and the inclusion of various female performers, including herself, Felukah and Tamtam.

©GettyImages



Danna Paola in a press conference in Mexico City.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a global campaign represented by women,” Paola said in a statement. “Working with Felukah and Tamtam was a beautiful and magical experience. Music is the magic key to bring people together. I’m thrilled to be part of this and to put Mexico into the spotlight.”

Paola announced the release of the song on her Instagram, including a music video of it. “So excited to share that ‘A Kind Of Magic’ is Out Now on all platforms,” she wrote. The song features the performers singing in English, Spanish and Egyptian and the video was shot in Mexico. “I had the best time performing with @felukah and @tamtamsound in my home city!”

Paola will also be performing live in Qatar 2022, where she’ll sing “A Kind of Magic” alongside her collaborators. The performance is scheduled for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, on November 20, where Qatar is scheduled to play against Ecuador.

Paola has been busy this year, making music for the world cup and releasing her new record “XT4S1S.” She has a busy month ahead, with tour dates in Mexico and a performance at the World Cup opening, one of the most viewed programs in the world. In the coming weeks, she’s also expected to announce a start date for her US tour.