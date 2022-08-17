Danna Paola and Rosalía have fans begging for a collaboration after meeting up in Mexico

We might see an epic collaboration because fans are begging to hear a Danna Paola and Rosalía on the same track. Paola attended Rosalía’s show Monday night, and she shared a gallery of photos and videos on her Instagram. “My motomami takes the heart of all Mexico, you are light my friend, what a pleasure to see you shine with that energy and enjoy your art, how nice to hug you x end!” She captioned the pic in Spanish, adding, “Rosalía SISTER YOU ARE ALREADY MEXICAN.”





The Spanish singer reciprocated the love in the comments writing, “I adore you my friend thanks for being there today I left with my heart so full of love.”

Along with Rosalía’s comment are hundreds of others praising the “queens” and asking for a collaboration. “A collaboration from you two and I can die in peace,” wrote one fan. “I DEMAND A COLLAB,” another added.

Paola seemed to be very inspired by her friend. “Pure art and a soul that shines beautifully, such a great friend, Mexico loves you very much,” she wrote in her story with a video of her performance.

©Danna Paola





More backstage footage of the singers was posted to Twitter showing Paola and Rosalía hugging several times. The Mexican singer also introduced her to her boyfriend Alex Hoyer.