Danna Paola and Sofia Reyes confirm remix with Kim Petras: ‘I’m so excited’

Danna Paola and Sofia Reyes have announced their latest collaboration with Kim Petras. The two singers confirmed their new remix with the Grammy winner following rumors about a potential collab, which first started when Kim shared an Instagram Story using “tqum” as the audio and commented on one of Danna’s posts.

“We have a surprise that we are just announcing today,” Sofia said on the red carpet of Premios Juventud, moments before the show started. “An artist we love, Kim Petras, will be doing the remix of ‘tqum.’” The pair also shared their excitement about their performance, adding that the remix will be released on streaming platforms next week, Thursday, July 27.

“Love yourself the way you are,” Danna said when asked about what she would say to her younger fans to express themselves freely. The Mexican star revealed that she is thrilled to represent her country after working alongside the German musician.

Danna and Sofia took to Instagram to show their appreciation for Kim with their fans and followers. This marks Kim’s first collaboration with a Latin artist. The pop star recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj, following her hit song ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith. “I’m so excited,” Kim shared on Instagram after the announcement was made official.

Sofía Reyes ha confirmado que Kim Petras será parte del remix de “tqum” junto a Danna Paola! pic.twitter.com/jbsMfDeZbC — Danna Paola Information (@InformationDP) July 20, 2023

HOLA! USA covered the red carpet of Premios Juventud, getting an exclusive look at Danna’s edgy fashion ensemble at the award show. The singer posed for the cameras wearing a mesh dress with a matching headpiece, completing the look with long earrings, black sunglasses, and high heels.

Kim recently released her latest album ‘Feed The Beast’ after reaching success and announcing her tour in the United States, with fans now wondering if the singer will be making a special performance at one of Danna’s shows, as her tour is also set to start this summer.