Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending the 2024 Met Gala?

In 2024, the Super Bowl was an event that captured the attention of millions worldwide. However, it wasn’t just the game itself that had everyone talking. The buzz was all about whether Taylor Swift would be in attendance and whether she would be supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, from the suites. Fans of the singer were eager to catch a glimpse of her at the big sporting event, and the speculation surrounding her appearance reached a fever pitch. But as the conversation around Taylor Swift shifts to the 2024 Met Gala, a new mystery unfolds.

Fans are wondering if the superstar will be gracing the event with her presence and what kind of fashion statement she will make on the red carpet. However, according to People, she is skipping the 2024 Met Gala to focus on rehearsals for the European leg of her Eras Tour. The singer will continue her tour on May 9 in Paris, and from there, she will travel all over Europe during the spring and summer, as the publication informs.

Taylor Swift’s past Met Gala appearances

Taylor Swift has attended the prestigious gala six times, most recently in 2016. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has yet to debut at the Met Gala.

2024 Met Gala

Set to take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year’s gala will serve as the grand unveiling of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme?

Under the thematic umbrella of “The Garden of Time,” guests are invited to explore the depths of creativity inspired by J.G. Ballard’s evocative short story. This enigmatic theme offers a canvas for attendees to interpret and embody the essence of time, nature, and rejuvenation through their sartorial choices. According to Vogue, viewers can anticipate a tapestry of floral motifs, botanical elements, and avant-garde designs adorning the iconic Met Gala red carpet.

Who are the 2024 Met Gala Hosts and Co-Hosts?

An eclectic mix of hosts and co-hosts will lead the festivities this year. The star-studded lineup includes luminaries such as Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, each bringing their unique flair to the gala’s proceedings. Accompanying them on the red carpet will be co-hosts Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain, ensuring that every moment of the gala is captured and celebrated.