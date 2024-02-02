Japanese Embassy release a statement encouraging Taylor Swift to go to the Super Bowl

Whether Taylor Swift can or can not attend the 2024 Super Bowl has become a worldwide concern. After HOLA! USA informed that Taylor may be unable to attend the Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States, because she has two performances scheduled for her The Eras Tour in Japan.

Specifically, she will perform in Tokyo at the Tokyo Dome from February 7th to 10th. Her last show will be almost 24 hours before the Super Bowl. As a result, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., released a statement informing Swifties and NFL fans that the global phenomenon could make it all.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Embassy wrote on their @JapanEmbDC Instagram account.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the statement concluded.

If Taylor Swift hop on a flight to fly to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce face off against the San Francisco 49ers, it would mark her 13th game. For Kelce, 34, the upcoming Super Bowl will be the third in his career. Alongside the Chiefs, he has won two Super Bowls, in 2020 and 2023.