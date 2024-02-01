Travis Kelce finally reveals when he and Taylor Swift’s romance really started

The world has never been the same since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating. With NFL playoffs and conference championship games drawing the highest viewership average on record, and Kelce’s jersey sales through the roof, it’s hard to deny the impact of the relationship. Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023, but fans haven’t known exactly when their romance began - until now.



In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, the tight end revealed that they had known each other for close to a month before that fateful day. “We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” Kelce said on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a surprise for the 34-year-old, who first shot his shot on his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, he knew she would be in attendance. “It wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game,’” Kelce said.

Since then, Swift has attended 12 games, including his AFC Championship win, securing the team’s place in the Super Bowl LVIII. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” he told McAfee.



Kelce, who eats over 4000 calories on practice and game days, also described their relationship as a “crazy ride” saying he’s having “fun.” “It’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated,” he continued. “But I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win,” he continued.

Swift shared a similar story with TIME following her recognition of Person of the Year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, explaining that they “started hanging out right after that.”



©GettyImages



Taylor attends her first Chiefs game

The 34-year-old also got a kick out of the idea that people thought her attending the first game was their first date. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” she said. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date,” the “Love Story” singer quipped.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

As for if Swift will be at the Super Bowl? She plays in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST). The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and since Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast, she might be able to make it if she leaves the stage and hops immediately on a private jet.