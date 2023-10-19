Taylor Swift gets an invite from Alex Morgan to watch ‘real football’ amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift might need to open her calendar because the National Women’s Soccer League is ready to see her in the stands. The words “Swift” and “sports” have been hand in hand since she started dating Travis Kelce, and her friend and soccer star Alex Morgan is ready for her support.





©GettyImages



The soccer star and singer are friends

In a press conference, earlier this week, with USWNT and San Diego Wave FC stars Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw, a reporter asked Morgan if she had invited Swift to a game. “There’s an open invitation, always,” Morgan said laughing.

She went on to make a quick dig at American football saying, “I mean American football games are fun, but real football is more fun.” “Exactly,” Shaw said in agreement.

The Twitter account for NWSL echoed the statement with a photo of Swift and Morgan’s quote, adding, “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?”





The question of what would happen to NWSL if Swift began attending games is legit considering the impact she’s had on the NFL. When Swift attended Kelce’s first game on September 24, the NFL’s official apparel partner, Fanatics, saw a 400 percent spike in sales of Kelce jerseys.

The idea of her attending a game isn’t that far-fetched either. She’s not only friends with Morgan, but the a fan of the USWNT. As noted by Just Women’s Sports, the “Love Song” singer hosted the 2015 World Cup-winning team on stage at her 1989 World Tour, and she announced Morgan’s place on the 2023 World Cup roster.

Morgan has gushed about Swift in the past, recently in July, when she called her one of the “best humans” she’s ever come across. “She is so supportive. She’s all about women’s empowerment. We both share our favorite number, number 13, born the same year, in 1989. We’ve just been really supportive of each other’s careers,” she told Entertainment Tonight.