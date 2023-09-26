Kayla Nicole is seemingly Celse’s longest relationship. After breaking up with Benberry, in May 2017 his relationship with Nicole became public knowledge. TMZ reported that the two had been dating for approximately six months. They dated for 5 years, with speculation they broke up in 2020 before quickly getting back together, calling it quits for real in May 2022. When it came to the reason they broke up, there was a report by Barstool Sports that it was because Nicole thought he was “cheap.” Celse later shut down the claims telling The Pivot podcast in January 2023, “Don’t buy into that s-t!“ “I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple of dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money… We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and a hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.” Nicole shut down the rumors on Twitter, “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false.”