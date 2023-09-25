Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting closer and closer to meeting their son. The Lemme founder and Blink-182 power couple went through a terrifying health scare on September 1st when Kourtney was admitted to the hospital, later revealing she had urgent life-saving fetal surgery. Thankfully, everything seems to be back on track, and the couple had their baby shower on Sunday, themed with the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. It was a socially distant affair, with guests like Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Adrienne Bailon, in attendance. Check out some of the photos from the adorable party below.