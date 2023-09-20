Kim Kardashian’s rumored new boo was once linked to Khloé Kardashian

There have been blind items swirling around that Kim Kardashian has been dating Odell Bekham Jr. for weeks. On Tuesday, there was more fuel added to the fire when a source told PEOPLE the reality star and NFL player, are “hanging out.”

Multiple sources also noted that Becham Jr. and his long-time girlfriend and baby mama, Lauren Wood, have officially split. The news comes a week after Woods shared photos with their 17-month-old son, Zydn, at M&T Bank Stadium wearing matching Beckham jerseys. They were also spotted embracing after the game, with the football player kissing her on the head.

At the time of this publication, Kim follows Bekham Jr. on Instagram, but the football player does not follow her back. What’s interesting about the rumored fling, despite the timeline of their relationship, is Bekham Jr. was once linked to Kim’s little sister Khloé Kardashian.

Koko and Odell’s once-rumored fling

©GrosbyGroup



Koko and Odell were rumored to be dating in 2016



Back in May 2016, less than a week after Koko filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time, the Good American founder was spotted at the club with the wide receiver.

They both attended Scott Disick’s 33rd birthday party at 1 OAK Las Vegas, and a video from the VIP section quickly went viral on social media, showing Khloé hugging and possibly kissing the athlete.

DailyMail reported that they were dating, and soon after, they were spotted again at Drake’s Memorial Day weekend party in Hidden Hills. In viral photos, Khloé was sitting between his legs in one pic and holding her hands on his legs in another.

©GrosbyGroup



Koko shut down rumors after photos of them cozying up at Drake parties

She later shut down the speculation on Twitter, calling it “innocent flirting.” “TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting, and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy ... However ... this ain’t that and that ain’t this,” she wrote at the time.

Despite the shutdown rumors, people are speculating that Koko might be upset that Kim is dating Beckham Jr., especially since she is already very close to her on and off again, serial cheater ex, Tristan Thompson.