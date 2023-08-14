Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend Drake’s concert and afterparty together

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are continuing to grow as friends. The reality star and serial cheater have left many confused by their recent outings without Khloe Kardashian, and their latest hangout is no different.

©GettyImages



Kim and Tristan in Miami, July 22

Kim and Tristan joined Kendall Jenner, and boyfriend Bad Bunny at Drake and 21 Savage’s concert on Sunday at the Kia forum. According to TMZ, Tristan and his friends got a ride to the show with Kim, via Sprinter van. When they arrived they walked right through the venue’s VIP entrance.

The outlet notes that Kim, Kendall, and Benito had unlimited access at the show, and were able to flow between assigned seats, the floor section, and another standing VIP section. Viral videos of the event show the model and singer dancing, hugging, and looking filled with joy.

The party never stops

After the concert, Kim changed and headed to Drake’s after-party at a new private members-only club, The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

According to DailyMail, she arrived in the same Sprinter van with two friends and Khloé baby daddy. Although they arrived together, the mother of 4 and the NBA player left separately.

©GrosbyGroup



Tristan Thompson leaves the afterparty alone

In a post shared by TMZ about the outing, the comments are filled with opinions about Kim and Tristan. “Kim hanging out with Tristan a little too much,” wrote one user. “Does anyone else find it weird kim and Tristan always get together?” “Tristan loves everyone, Koko,” reads a few of the top-liked comments.

How Koko feels about their friendship

Earlier in May, after Kim was spotted supporting Tristan at his Lakers games, Koko responded directly to the commentary.

She compared Kim’s relationship with Tristan to the one she has with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life,” she wrote in the comments of a fan account. Months prior, Tristan tragically lost his mother Andrea.

“Example.... just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world, If there are no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often,” she continued.

Tristan and Koko, living together again

It is no secret they’ve had a rollercoaster of a relationship since 2016. Right before Koko gave birth to True in 2018, video footage revealed he cheated with two women while she was pregnant. She took him back, and he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

After taking him back again, things seemed to finally come to an end when he fathered a love child with Maralee Nichols.

However, following the death of his mother, Tristan and his brother Amari, moved into her home while his house is under construction.

She revealed the news on The Kardashians season three after promising Tristan’s late mom she would help take care of the 16-year-old disabled teen.