Khloé Kardashian talks about Kim’s relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is over the narrative that she is getting back together with Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have supported the serial cheater courtside at the Lakers games, which has sparked rumors that they have reconciled. It made its way to a fan account, and Koko responded directly to the post, calling the narrative “tiring.”



Koko shut down the rumors herself

On Tuesday, a fan account shared a screenshot suggesting that Kim has been going to the Lakers games because Koko and Tristan are back together. “Allegedly he’s back with Koko so maybe she’s soft-launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn’t give Koko a hard time,” it said.

The Good American founder responded in the comments, saying, “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.”



She went on to compare Kim’s relationship with Tristan to the one she has with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life,” she wrote. “Example.... just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often.”



Koko and Tristan’s rollercoaster

The Kardashian and basketball player had a rollercoaster of a relationship since 2016. Right before she gave birth to True in 2018 video footage revealed he cheated on her with two women while she was pregnant. She took him back, and he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordan Woods. After taking him back again, things finally came to an end when he fathered a love child while with Maralee Nichols.





However, following his mom’s death, the 38-year-old was right by his side to offer support, which is admirable.

Tristan has continued liking her sexy photos, and insiders have told outlets he still loves her and wants to make it work. But it looks like the mom of True and Tatum Thompson, might really be done romantically with the baller.