Tristan Thompson reportedly ‘still loves’ Khloé Kardashian and ‘wants more’

We may get another chapter in the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rollercoaster of a love story. The on-and-off-again couple made headlines this week after Koko shared a post dedicated to the father of her children for his birthday. The NBA player has been “liking” her steamy pictures, and new reports claim he’s trying to get her back.



People thought the Thompson and Kardashian saga was over for good once news broke that he cheated on her again, this time fathering a love child with Maralee Nichols. There were many reports the only thing they talked about was co-parenting. However, following the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, Koko has been one of his supporters.

A source told Us Weekly the father of 4 is, “always trying to get Khloé back.” “He still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” they said, adding they’re friends and “great co-parents” but Thompson “wants more.”

Koko turned off the comments for her loving post where she called him “truly the best father, brother & uncle.” A second source told the outlet Kardashian disappointingly turned off the comments because “people will come for her.”

The Good American Founder turned off the comments but still received backlash. But the positive Kardashian is going to continue to stand by him. The source said she called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels. Khloé has decided to focus on the positive because he is the father of her children, and they are the most important people in her life. “She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids,” they said.

The couple shares True Thompson, and a baby boy born via surrogate in August 2022, whose name has still not been revealed. The serial cheater is also the father of Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 1. He welcomed Theo with Nichols, and it was reported last year he hadn’t made any effort to meet him.