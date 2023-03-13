Khloé Kardashian turns off comments for her Tristan Thompson dedication post

Tristan Thompson is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and he had a loving birthday post dedicated to him from Khloé Kardashian. She shared a gallery of photos with a heartwarming caption. “You are truly the best brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, and the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.” she wrote.



The post included photos of Thompson with his brother Amari, the Kardashian minis, and one with his mother Andrea Thompson who passed away suddenly on December 5th. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud,” she wrote.

Koko shared two photos of their new son but covered his face with an emoji. She turned off the comments on the post, so she was uninterested in people’s opinions. “Happy birthday baby daddy,” she concluded the post.



The couple shares True Thompson and the baby boy whose name has still not been revealed. The serial cheater is also the father of Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 1. He welcomed Theo with Maralee Nichols, and it was reported last year he hadn’t made any effort to meet him.



Kris Jenner also shared several photos dedicated to the father of 4, calling him an inspiration who has taught her “many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable.”

©Kris Jenner





“I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness,” she wrote. “I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become.” “Thank you being such a special part of our family,” the 67 year old added.



©Kris Jenner





THERE FOR TRISTAN

The on-and-off-again couple has been spending time together following the death of his mom. Last week a source told Entertainment Tonight Khloé and the Kardashian family have been a support system for him. “Khloé has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone, and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss,” they said.

“Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom - his guardian angel - the man and father that he can be, even more so now,” the source continued.