Khloé Kardashian takes Dream and True to Universal Studios

If there's one thing Khloé Kardashian is going to do, it's make sure Rob Kardashian Jr.'s daughter Dream is invited to their fun activities. With the help of security, the 40-year-old mom and auntie enjoyed a day of fun on Saturday at Universal Studios with her daughter True Thompson, and her cousin Dream.

The group made the most of their time, riding all the movie-themed attractions Being at the park all day can be very tiring, and Koko showed off all the hard work she has been doing in the gym, effortlessly carrying her mini-me through the park via piggyback ride.

Khloe: There for Dream no matter what

Rob and Blac Chyna, born Angela White, welcomed Dream into the world when they were still a couple on November 10, 2016. After the split, the only Kardashian son has been away from the spotlight, laying low with rare appearances in the background of social media posts by his sisters.

There was very public drama between the Kardashians and White, that at one point got legal. She sued the Kardashian family for defamation in 2022, seeking $108 million in damages, but White lost the case and received no compensation. A second trial against her ex, Rob, was scheduled to begin, but a last-minute settlement was reached before it started, per SkyNews.

Despite the drama, Koko has always been there for her niece, inviting her to every birthday, and hosting sleepovers. In July 2023, she called herself Dream's "third parent" in an episode of The Kardashians.

Koko was planning Dream's birthday party while talking to Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “For everything you have going on, to do this,” he tells Khloé, who had recently taken in Tristan Thompson and his little brother Amari following their mom's passing. “Oh my gosh, I love her,” she tells Scott. “I just can’t believe you’ve become somewhat of co-parents... you’re like more than an aunt” he continues.

Koko, who recently celebrated her birthday, agrees, calling herself a “third parent.” "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way," she explained.

The mother of two went on to say she felt like Dream's third parent, "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."