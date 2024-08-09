Keeping up with the Kardashian's 2024 summer: Adventures and highlights

Summer is flying fast, and celebrities have been living their best life. From luxurious vacations to the Paris Games, we've seen stars worldwide. The Kardashians love everything summer brings: from bikinis to water sports and unforgettable memories with family and friends, they've been making the most of the sunny season. Check out some of their epic moments.

Kourtney Kardashian's roadie life with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has spent most of the summer on tour with Blink-182. The 45-year-old and her husband, Travis Barker welcomed baby Rocky into the world nine months ago in October, and he has already experienced so many adventures. This week, the Poosh founder shared a gallery of images and videos, giving her 222 million followers a look into family roadie life with their blended family.

Kylie Jenner's Eurotrip

In July, Kylie Jenner visited Europe with her family and friends and shared some amazing vlogs on TikTok.

Kendall Jenner takes the Olympics

Kendall Jenner is the only member of the famous family that has attended the Paris Games. The 28-year-old model, whose parent Caitlyn Jenner won the gold in the decathlon event at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, went viral for her amazing outfit. She wore a Polo Ralph Lauren jacket to cheer on Simone Biles, who won gold, at the Women's All-Around Final.

© MEGA Kendall Jenner is seen leaving the gymnastics event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 1, 2024

Kim and Lauren Sanchez take Greece

Kim has been having a summer full of friendship, visiting Greece with her closest friends which included Lauren Sanchez.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian go to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Taking place over three days, Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night and were among the first guests there for the first day of celebrations. Sticking to traditions, they wore beautiful Indian clothing and jewelry. Kim went for two red looks, which sparked debate online.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian celebrate the Fourth of July

Kim purchased a lakeside mansion at the height of the COVID pandemic in November 2020, and they spent time there for the fourth of July before jetting over to Michael Rubin's All-White party. Kim and Khloe were spotted about a Wave Runner, and Koko looked happy and relaxed being chauffered by the billionaire.

© The Grosby Group Kim and Khloe Kardashian take a Jet Ski ride together while celebrating the Fourth of July with their family at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho

© The Grosby Group Kim Kardashian goes for a ride on an eFoil while spending time with her family at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho.

After the lake, they jetted to the Hamptons for the annual party.

Khloé Kardashian turns 40

Khloé Kardashian kicked off summer with an epic birthday party. The 40-year-old Good American founder went all out with a saloon-themed event. A viral video showed how much fun they had, with Kylie getting pretty lit.