Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez share snaps of their summer trip to Greece

Kim Kardashian is celebrating some of the highlights of her summer. The media personality and business mogul shared various photos of a recent trip to Greece, which saw her with some of her closest friends, including Lauren Sanchez.

Kardashian shared various photos on her Instagram, kicking it off with a selfie, where she's seen in a black bikini. She shared images of her meals, including a stunning-looking dessert served in a coconut, and photos alongside her close friend Lauren Sanchez. Olivia Pierson is also featured on the post, which also includes Greek streets, an adorable cat, some goats atop a mountain, and plenty of ocean views.

The photos appear to belong to Kardashian's in June when she spent some days alongside Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

“Lauren has been seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats and other water toys," said a source regarding the trip to Page Six. Photos captured by paparazzi showed Sanchez and Kardashian enjoying themselves thoroughly while riding jetskis and sunbathing with stunning views of mountains and the ocean as their backdrop.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF24 Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian have been friends for some time

More details about Kardashian and Sanchez's friendship

Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez have been friends for a while, with the two opting to spend plenty of time together in recent years. In 2023, the pair attended Beyonce's Renaissance concert together. Months later, they attended a dinner with Nicky Hilton and attended each other's birthday parties.

Kardashian has revealed that her friendship with Sanchez is based on mutual support and respect. “Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” said Kardashian to Vogue. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’”

“She’s such a girl’s girl.”

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, is also a close friend of Sanchez, sharing photos of their meetings on social media. “We know they will be in our lives forever," she said to Vogue.