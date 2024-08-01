Kim Kardashian's former chef reveals surprising details about her diet

Kim Kardashian loves carbs, like the rest of us. The 43-year-old has made headlines in the past for her drastic weight loss, but she isn't only munching on vegetables; her former chef Jesse Henderson recently opened up about some of her salty cravings.

© Getty Kim Kardashian enjoys a sweet treat in 2011

Henderson worked for the Kardashian family in 2021 and 2022, cooking meals and extravagant themed dinners for Kim, Kylie Jenner, and other relatives. He would even travel, at one point going to the Dominican Republic with Kim as her personal chef.

Opening up to DailyMail, the chef revealed Kim's favorite foods. According to Henderson, she loves chicken tenders, fries, and pasta with no sauce. He did not reveal why the Skims founder had beef with sauce.

Kim made her carb cravings clear to the chef while in the DR. "At the time, Kim said to me, 'Everyone is probably telling you quinoa this and veggie that, but I just want to be honest with you, I want chicken tenders and pasta with no sauce.'"

She also had salty snacks around the house and "pasta, fries, chicken tenders, and burgers in their kitchen." The chef described her as "down to earth" and "was very direct about what her cravings were."'

The chef even shared insight into how much they pay their staff. He said he was paid about '$2,000 to $5,000' per casual dinner - and themed events could earn him '$15,000 to $25,000.'

© Getty Kim Kardashian does not miss a workout

Of course, if Kim is really putting down chicken tendies every day, she's making up for it in the gym. The reality star has always been a stickler for fitness and has revealed in the past that she wakes up at 5:30 am and trains for two hours five to six times a week.