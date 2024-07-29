Bianca Censori takes Kanye West's daughter to the movie theater wearing another revealing outfit

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, enjoyed a recent family outing alongside the rapper's eldest daughter, North West, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian. The trio reportedly watch the highly anticipated new "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie. The West Censori family was spotted in a Los Angeles movie theater lobby on Saturday, July 27.

© The Grosby Group Censori, 29, displayed her affectionate bond with stepdaughter North, 11, as they stepped out for the evening. Known for her bold and revealing style, the architect only went half-conservative in her outfit, donning nude boyshorts paired with a long-sleeved shirt. She accessorized with a beige hat and black lace-up heels. According to reports, Bianca was asked to cover up her provocative outfits around the children, yet her style still shone through.



© Grosby Group Bianca played up to her step-mom role, hugging her arms around North before heading into the theater to catch the movie. North, exhibiting her unique style, wore her favorite Raiders jersey, oversized denim shorts, black socks, and slides.



© Grosby Group True to his signature style, Kanye West wore a black hoodie, baggy pants, and sunglasses. The Grammy-winning rapper has maintained a low-profile lifestyle after divorcing Kim Kardashian and symbolically marrying Censori.



© Grosby Group After enjoying the newly anticipated Marvel film, rated R for mature adult scenes, the trio exited the theater through the back, avoiding the spotlight and crowds. They hopped into a Tesla Cybertruck, marking the end of their family evening.



Censori has frequently been bonding with West's eldest child, further cementing her role in the family dynamic. The rapper and his ex-wife co-parent four children: North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

What does the Kardashian-Jenner family think about Kanye’s new 'wife?

Kim has yet to state what she thinks of Kanye’s new relationship publicly or if this has affected their co-parenting agreements in any way. However, a close source to the reality star revealed to Page Six that she is not a big fan of Bianca, despite them sharing some similarities.

“Kim hates her,” the insider said to the publication in 2023. Bianca has been known to work for Kanye for several years now, and the source explained that Kim allegedly “suspected” about her. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,” the source added.

Kanye and Bianca got together just two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized. Back in December 2022, Kanye hinted at his new romance with a track titled ‘Censori Overload,’ and the couple went on to make some public appearances. They also spent their honeymoon at the luxury Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, as reported by Daily Mail.