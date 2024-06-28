Bianca Censori and North West were all smiles spending the day together in Japan

Bianca Censori has been spotted spending quality time with her husband Kanye West around the world. The couple has been spotted traveling around Europe and Asia in recent weeks, attending exclusive events in Paris and Italy, and seemingly doing some business in Japan.

This time Bianca seems to have taken the day off and was spotted hanging out with Kanye and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. The Head of Architecture design at Yeezy, who was also working on some designs new designs with her husband, was seen having a girls' day with North, visiting a popular cafe in Harajuku.

© Instagram

The pair were spotted in Tokyo, spending the evening with mini pigs inside a cafe. Bianca and North were all smiles having a casual conversation and petting the pigs, showing that they have grown closer since Kanye first introduced Bianca to North.

© GrosbyGroup

North wore a pink and white kimono, paired with brown slides. Meanwhile, Bianca sported one of her signature ensembles, including skin-colored leggings and a bodysuit. She also wore a white top and styled her short hair in a wet look. "They were holding the pigs and hanging out and laughing," a source said to The U.S Sun after photos of their outing were posted on Instagram.

The insider said that paired looked "close," which is no surprise as the pair have been spotted before, having dinner in Paris, going to Disneyland, and spending the day in Los Angeles. Bianca seems to have an amicable relationship with Kim as well, as the pair were spotted next to each other during a listening party.