Bianca Censori steps out in sheer cut-out bodysuit and pink hair

Bianca Censori has once again stolen the show during her latest outing. The Australian architect was spotted in Paris with her husband Kanye West, wearing one of her signature risqué looks, but this time changing things up with a new hairstyle.

The Head of Architectural design decided to pair her sheer bodysuit with nude high socks and clear heels. Bianca's backless bodysuit is just one of her latest eye-catching ensembles. However, she also made headlines for her bright pink hair transformation, covering part of her face, as she is usually sporting her short brunette hair in a slicked-back hairstyle.

© GrosbyGroup Bianca Censori

Meanwhile, the rapper was photographed wearing an all-black ensemble, which consisted of baggy pants, a matching white jacket, gloves, and white sneakers. This time Kanye decided to cover his face with a face mask.

© GrosbyGroup Bianca Censori

The celebrity couple was seen holding hands in Paris, with the pair making a series of public appearances during Paris Fashion Week. Bianca and Kanye have been traveling around the world in recent weeks, including Italy and Japan.

© GrosbyGroup Bianca Censori

Bianca and Kanye spotted flying economy:

The pair seemingly decided to take a break from flying private. The couple was spotted flying on a commercial flight heading to Japan, surprising online fans after a TikTok user shared a photo of the rapper and the Australian architect sitting in a small plane.

“I was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the least,“ the user wrote on TikTok, showing Kanye and Bianca wearing matching white ensembles.